Richmond water chlorinated following contamination

The Tasman District Council has made the call to chlorinate Richmond’s water after finding bacteria in one of Richmond’s water supply reservoirs.

On Tuesday, the Council had notification from the laboratory, following regular testing, of a positive bacteria result.

Instead of waiting for the results of a follow-up sample to tell the concentration of bacteria before further action, council took immediate action.

The chlorination system for the Richmond water supply was turned on at 4.45pm on Tuesday as a precautionary step.

People in many areas of Richmond will be able to taste and/or smell chlorine in the water.

However, further sample test results will give us a better idea of how long the chlorine will be added to the water treatment process.