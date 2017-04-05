Richmond knife threat an ‘exaggeration’

The police dog squad was out in Richmond this morning, responding to a potential threat that turned out to be an “over-exaggeration.”

Police and dogs were seen outside the Richmond WINZ office after a “throw-away” comment, involving the use of knives, was made by an unknown individual.

Another individual, concerned by the comments, phoned police.

However, after investigating the claim police say the threat was a “non event” and had been over-exaggerated, although the person who made the call had meant well in acting on their concerns for public safety.

Police have now left the scene after concluding their investigation.