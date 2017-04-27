Richmond firefighters reaching for the sky

It’s going to be all uphill for a group of Richmond fire fighters who are preparing for the Firefighter Sky Tower Stair Challenge in Auckland on May 13.

Richmond Volunteer Fire Brigade fire fighters Adam Brumwell, Alex Theobold, Matt Foster, John Isbister, Tom Laney, Sam Oliver and Keegan Hodge have entered in the annual challenge which is a fund raiser for Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand. They will join another 900 firefighters in the challenge which involves a leg-burning climb up the 328m high Sky Tower’s 1103 steps and 51 storeys outfitted in 25kg of fire fighting clothing and breathing apparatus.

“The weight of the gear is bad enough but it’s the heat that will really get to you,” Adam says. “We’ll be wearing level two fire fighting clothing so it will get really hot under all that.”

Adam says another one of the challenges will be climbing to the top without consuming all the air in the breathing apparatus tanks. Although the tanks usually have enough air to last around 30 minutes, he says they will consume the air at a much faster rate because they will be working so hard – the fastest time last year was 8min 46sec.

Adam says the Richmond team has been training on the Tamaki Steps in Nelson to prepare for the challenge. Although the team is “reasonably fit” their main aim is “for all of us to finish it and raise as much as possible for Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand”.

The Richmond volunteers have so far raised about $3000 and their aim is to raise at least $10,000 by the time they head to Auckland. Last year, fire fighters from over 234 brigades across the country raised just over $1.161million for the cause.

Adam says people can donate to the Richmond Volunteer Fire Brigade’s Sky Tower Stair Challenge by going to the website, firefightersclimb.org.nz and then clicking on donate and then selecting Richmond in the team search panel.