Queen St retailers staying upbeat during upgrade

Queen St retailers are experiencing a downturn in business as the street’s upgrade gets into full swing but many are remaining positive about the project with one business manager saying “these guys will soon move on and we’ll have a really nice little main street.”

The Tasman District Council’s $11million upgrade started on February 7 and is designed to increase the capacity of stormwater pipes and direct water away from buildings to prevent the flooding that devastated Queen St businesses in 2011 and 2013. Ageing water and wastewater pipes and telecommunications and power services are also being replaced and the streetscape modernised to create a more pedestrian-friendly space for the community.

Richmond Hospice Shop manager Karen MacKenzie-Howe says their business took a big hit during the installation of the main water pipe along the length of Queen St which has just been completed. She says the Richmond shop went from being the “flagship” of the five hospice shops in Nelson-Tasman to the poorest performer and she is expecting a similar downturn when the staged construction moves outside their shop later this month.

“It’s having a massive impact but we knew it was going to happen and we’ve been proactive about it. We will be running a promotion with the Pelorus Mail Boat in the winter to try and entice shoppers to come and see us and we’ll be relying on our die-hard customers who would scale fences to shop here.”

Karen’s volunteer staff have also installed a Queen St upgrade-themed window display, complete with road cones, hard hats and road works signs that sends a loud and clear message that ‘it’s business as usual at your hospice shop’. She is optimistic that the support of shoppers and neighbouring retailers as well as sensible management during the upgrade will ensure they get through the downturn.

Richmond Unlimited is also planning a promotion to attract shoppers to Richmond with $5000 in cash going to one lucky shopper in the Cash on Queen competition starting at the end of next month. Richmond Unlimited marketing committee member Steve Page says the promotion will run for five weeks and be open to all shoppers who purchase any item in shops on Queen St.

Steve says Richmond Unlimited is focused on supporting retailers “through this difficult period”. He says they are presently working on signage informing people that all the businesses are still operating as well as promotional activities like Cash on Queen to encourage people to shop in Richmond.

Richmond Unlimited is encouraging shoppers to support all the retailers during the upgrade saying in a statement that “the public needs to support all of their regular businesses and retailers”.

“If you need to walk an extra 100m to visit a retailer or business then we should all be doing that. Don’t forget them, we all want them to survive so we can enjoy a better Queen St.”

Garry Higgins of the Richmond Roast House says his business is also taking a hit but he’s “refusing to be negative about it or point the finger” because the upgrade “can’t be put off any longer and the contractors are doing the best they can”.

“Sure it’s tough but we are a lot better off than places like Kaikoura and Christchurch and we know that these guys will soon move on and we’ll have really nice little main street,” Garry says. “We also knew it was coming and had time to plan for it – I worked out how much it was going to affect me and I was pretty much right on the mark.”’

Garry says he’s also grateful for the support of his loyal customers who still “make the long walk to come here”.

Village Cycles co-owner Andy Reid is also looking forward to the completion of the upgrade which he says “will be great for us and beneficial for the entire community.” Although the loss of parking and access are taking a toll on their business, Andy says the excessive construction noise is one of his biggest concerns.

“We are a destination shop and have a loyal base of customers but we are missing out on the walk-in customers. The noise from the excavators and jack hammers is also really bad – you can’t hear yourself think at times.”

Noel Lemming’s manager Hayden Lawton says he doesn’t have any complaints about “what they’re doing and how they’re doing it. They’ve been really accommodating for us. They’re keeping our carpark open, apart from when they have to seal the road outside it.”

However, Hayden says foot traffic has dropped “mainly due to public confusion around what is open and what’s not” and because “people just can’t be bothered so they go elsewhere or don’t bother at all”.

“That’s been the biggest hurdle for us to overcome – people knowing that our carpark is still open.”

The contractor’s community relations manager for the project, Chris Forman of Hawkins Infrastructure says concerns about excessive noise from machinery are being addressed with plans to trial a new, quieter concrete breaker and sonic barriers “within the next month”. Chris says noise levels during the first stage of construction between Gladstone Rd and McIndoe Place have been higher than expected because of the thickness of concrete covering the storm water pipes that are being replaced.

However, the bad news for Village Cycles and neighbouring retailers is that the completion of the first stage of the project has been delayed by two weeks. Chris says they have encountered so many pipes that weren’t mapped on the plans that it is taking longer than expected to progress to stage two.

Stage one will now be completed by the end of May with stage two from McIndoe Pl to Cambridge St starting in mid-May and ending on August 1.