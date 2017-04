A shallow 3.9 magnitude earthquake that struck 15 km east of Seddon was felt across central New Zealand.

The quake hit at 8.20pm on Wednesday night with an epicentre only 6km deep.

GeoNet categorised the earthquake as moderate but have received 225 ‘felt’ reports, ranging from strong to weak.

The earthquake was felt from Ward to Kaiteriteri, and as far north as Pukerua Bay in the North Island.