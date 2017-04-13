Police tackle youth relations

Nelson police officers exchanged their handcuffs and stab-proof vests for running shoes and shorts as they took on the Waimea College touch team on Friday in a game aimed at strengthening relationships between the region’s police and youth.

Although the Waimea College students were too good for the police team, winning by 7-1, the real winner on the day was community relations. Richmond constable Jamein Bristowe says they had already played against Nayland College and Waimea was second on the list as they aimed to strengthen relationships with all the region’s schools.

“It’s all about breaking down the barriers between police and the community and letting people know we are just everyday people and like having fun,” Jamein says. “We want to get to all of the high schools if we can – we want to know the kids on our area.

“We’ve got detectives, road police, community police and family violence staff in the team so there’s a real mix. The bosses are really supportive of it too which is great.”

Waimea captain Demi Salton says the school enjoyed hosting the police team. “It’s good for the police to come out into the community and get to know everyone,” she says.

College sports co-ordinator Daniel Hobbs says the “biggest value is that our students see the police out of uniform” to highlight the fact they are people as well as police officers.

“Perhaps this game can help break down some of the misconceptions about the police and show that they are valued members of the community as well,” Daniel says. “Hopefully they enjoy it and hopefully it’s something we can do more of in different codes”.