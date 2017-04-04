Police get ready to lift car from sea bed

Police have pumped mud and sea life from the car found on the sea bed off Wakefield Quay this afternoon before an attempt to lift it from the water tonight.

Police say they have been sieving through the mud looking for items of interest but could not confirm if they have found any.

Nelson Bays area commander Mat Arnold-Kelly says the family of missing Nelson man Leo Lipp-Neighbours has been notified and is “on stand by and waiting for more information”.

Lipp-Neighbours went missing in January 2010, after leaving a friend’s house in the early hours of the morning.

Arnold-Kelly says the recovery of the vehicle is going to plan.

“We’re concerned with the weather, we’re keen to get it out of here tonight so we can confirm the identity of the vehicle. It’s been down there for a long time, so from what I’ve heard it resembles a big barnacle. It obviously has a lot of sea life attached to it over the years.”

He says the car is approximately seven metres deep and was found yesterday when the anchor of a visiting super yacht was caught. A commercial diver was called to find the problem and came across the car.

Police divers have been working in the area for most of today, along with surf lifesavers and Port Nelson staff.

Arnold-Kelly says it’s a hard time for the family of Lipp-Neighbours.

“Obviously it’s a distressing time for the family, until we can confirm or deny whether it is a vehicle of interest to us, it is a distressing time. They are on stand by and waiting for more information.”