Playcentre excited about Autumn Gala

Appleby Playcentre is gearing up for its annual Autumn Gala this weekend and warmly welcomes everyone to come and enjoy the fun-filled day.

The gala raises vital funds for the ongoing operation of the playcentre and organiser Sasha Harford says they have plenty on offer to keep the kids entertained including airbrushed tattoos, a bouncy castle, sandpit dig and a colouring competition. Stalls will also feature home baked goods, flowers, trees, produce and hot food.

“We would like to thank all our generous sponsors who have kindly donated vouchers, items and produce to our Playcentre for this important fund-raising event,” says Sasha. “These donations will help provide much-needed resources such as sand for our sandpit, more bark for our play areas and new books for our library. These donations help sustain our organisation and benefit our family community.”

The gala is on Saturday, April 8, from 11am until 2pm. Appleby Playcentre would also like to welcome new families to their friendly rural centre and will be holding an open day on Thursday, May 4. The centre is free for under two’s, with the first three sessions also free for older children.