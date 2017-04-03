Open day at the Trafalgar Centre

The Trafalgar Centre has reopened and to celebrate, Nelson City Council is hosting a free Family Open Day.

Everyone is invited to the event which will run from 2pm – 7pm on Saturday April 8.

Activities on the day will include a bouncy castle, live music, face painting and storytelling for kids and a whole range of things to get people exploring the centre.

Strengthening work on the main stadium was completed in April 2016 and it was reopened to allow the Mike Pero Nelson Giants to return there for the basketball season.

Mayor Rachel Reese says it is wonderful to have the Trafalgar Centre fully open once more.

“We have a stronger, safer venue and that has been brought up to date and is significantly more functional and appealing for events of all sizes.

“I want to thank everyone who has worked on this project for putting in an amazing effort to get us to the finish line. Nelson now has a venue that will serve us well for generations to come.”