Nelson still the team to catch in Tasman Trophy

Nelson maintained their winning ways in the NPD Tasman Trophy in what was a good week for Nelson teams against their foes from Marlborough.

Marist beat Moutere in a high scoring affair 46-36; Wanderers edged Renwick 28-27; Stoke outclassed Waitohi 40-24; Waimea Old Boys overcame a halftime deficit to beat East Coast 33-19; Blenheim’s Harlequins downed Kahurangi 28-17 and Nelson was too strong for Central 30-17.

In Nelson Bays division two rugby; Waimea Old Boys beat Stoke 18-6; Wanderers edged Nelson 22-20; Riwaka were too good for Marist 32-11 and Country Combined beat Waimea Old Boys Under-18s 33-7.