Nelson continued its winning ways in the NPD Tasman Trophy club rugby competition after a 55-7 victory over Kahurangi at Neale Park, today.

Waimea Old Boys had a convincing 39-28 win over Wanderers at Brightwater while Marist overcame Stoke 29-23.

In Division two action; Waimea Old boys beat Wanderers 24-7, Collingwood overpowered Huia 26-0, Stoke edged Marist 25-18; Riwaka downed Nelson 43-24 and Country Combined beat Waimea Old Boys Under-19 44-10.