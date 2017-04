Just under 200 vehicles of all shapes and sizes are sprawled across the grounds at Founder’s Heritage Park.

The Nelson Hospice Car Display is on today and has gathered motorbikes, classic cars, muscle cars, trucks, stock cars, karts, and a six-wheel argo.

The display is a fundraiser for the Nelson Tasman Hospice.

Open until 2pm, adult entry is $5 and families are $10.