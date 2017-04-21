Nelson Giants upset Rams in NBL

The Nelson Giants have caused the biggest upset of the National Basketball League season with a 92-82 win over the Canterbury Rams in Christchurch tonight.

The magnitude of the victory can’t be understated given the Rams thrashed the Giants 114-80 at the Trafalgar Centre last month.

The Mike Pero Nelson Giants led by as much as 16 points at one point and held an eight point lead at the final break.

Dion Prewster set the tone for the win as the former Tall Black scored 19 first half points on his way to 30 for the match.

He also got support from his fellow starters.

Kyle Adnam managed 22 points, Morgan Grim 11 and Finn Delany 16.

Most importantly though was the defensive lift in restricting the Rams to just 82 points and not allowing them to win a quarter and dominate the paint and the rebounds like they did in their first encounter.

The Giants play the table topping Wellington Saints in Wellington tomorrow night.