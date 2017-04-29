Nelson Giants smash Mountainairs at Trafalgar Centre

These were the Nelson Giants we are more accustomed to seeing.

The Mike Pero Giants cruised to their first home win of 2017 with a 107-81 win over Taranaki Mountainairs tonight.

The Giants played an up-tempo game and got contributions from everyone. Finn Delany, Dion Prewster and Finn Delany all scored, Bronson Beri and Morgan Grim combined to ensure Curtis Washington wasn’t missed.

In fact, Curtis could see it with his own eyes given his midweek transfer to the Mountainairs.

Captain Sam Dempster was all over the rebounds and on fire from beyond the three-point line.

All of those factors combined for an unstoppable Giants team who have well and truly moved on from their horror start to the season.

The only downer was Kyle limping off in the final quarter with a leg issue which looked a little troublesome.

Sam top scored with 22 points and 10 boards for a double-double while Finn added 19.

Five Giants made double figures including Ali Granger off the bench adding 15.