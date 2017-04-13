Nelson Giants sack head coach

The Nelson Giants have sacked coach Alan McAughtry after five games of the NBL season.

Giants director Phill Jones confirmed the decision was made because of the underperformance of the team who have gone 0-5 to start the 2017 season.

“We acknowledge that Alan had a limited lead in with the players and had no control or decision in which players were given but we felt that we couldn’t see things under Alan improving so we felt a change was needed.

Assistant coach Brendon Bailey will now take charge for the remainder of the season with Phill assisting.

Alan, who was hired on his third try at the position, was given the role late in the offseason after previous coach Tim Fanning accepted an assistant coach role in Israel.

Alan says he felt he deserved more time but accepted the club wanted to go in a different direction.

“I’m obviously very disappointed to be let go by the Nelson Giants.”

Alan says given the short time he had with the club he believes he deserved more patience but acknowledged that 0-5 did not look good despite pushing Southland to overtime two games ago.

The Giants play the Super City Rangers in Auckland on Saturday.