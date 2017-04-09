Nelson Giants remain winless

The Nelson Giants National Basketball League season is quickly turning into a disaster after that were beaten 81-63 by the previously winless Hawke’s Bay Hawks at Pettigrew Arena this afternoon.

The result leaves the Mike Pero Nelson Giants at the bottom of the ladder still searching for their first win of the season after five games.

Another slow start hampered the Giants amd poor shooting statistics – just 23 of 61 shots made all game, hampered their chances.

They scored just 13 points in the first quarter and trailed 41-31 at halftime.

Defensibe specialist Dion Prewster did lead all scorers with 25 points but Giants shot poorly yet again and couldn’t maintain their defensive intensity.

Aussie import Kyle Adnam added 11 points and five assists while Giants captain Sam Dempster had a game high eight rebounds.

The problem was, there wasn’t enough consistentcy through the court at both ends of the floor for the visitors.

The Giants will face two road games over the weekend.

They will travel to Auckland to play the Super City Rangers on Saturday before travelling to Taranaki to face the Mountainairs on Sunday.