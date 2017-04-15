Nelson Giants lose sixth straight game

A new head coach and new import couldn’t prevent a sixth straight National Basketball League loss for the 2017 Mike Pero Nelson Giants tonight.

The Giants, with new coach Brendon Bailey and import Morgan Grim, lost 99-87 to the Super City Rangers in Auckland.

The Giants trailed by more than 20 points midway through the final quarter before a late flurry got some respectability in the score.

The visitors out rebounded the hosts 42-39 but the 16 turnovers they conceded proved costly.

The Giants continue their search for a first win of 20/7 when they play the Taranaki Mountainairs in another away game tomorrow afternoon.

Tip-off is at 3pm.