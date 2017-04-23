Nelson Giants gritty in loss to Southland Sharks

It may not have been a win but these Nelson Giants are a team that’s worth getting behind.

The Mike Pero Nelson Giants lost 95-83 to the Southland Sharks in Invercargill tonight, halting their two game unbeaten run in the process.

However, the Giants continued to show the early days of being 2017 are long gone.

The Sharks profited with 50 points in the paint including a game high 21 from centre Alex Pledger.

Scores were tied at 25-25 at the first quarter break before Southland took control.

Finn Delany, Morgan Grim and Kyle Adnam top-scored for the Giantsbwith 14 points each.

The man who had been the main scoring threat in the two previous wins, Dion Prewster was held to just 10 points.

The Giants travel to play the Wellington Saints on Anzac Day.