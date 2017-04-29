Nelson College keep Moascar Cup by one point

Nelson College clung on to the Moascar Cup and started their UC Championship rugby campaign brightly with a 22-21 win over Christ’s College in Nelson this afternoon.

Despite playing the last 25 minutes of the match with 14 men, Nelson College showed great determination to keep hold of the Moascar Cup dubbed the Ranfurly Shield of New Zealand Secondary School rugby.

The home team led 15-7 at halftime and had the edge in the backs and on the counter-attack.

Ill discipline and a stern forward examination meant Nelson had to hold on bravely for their win.

Waimea Combined lost 52-21 to Christhcurch Boys’High School in Christchurch.