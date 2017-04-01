Nelson beat WOB in rugby thriller

Nelson have snuck a pulsating 26-25 win over arch rivals Waimea Old Boys during the second week of the NPD Tasman Trophy rugby competition today.

Waimea started hot in front of their home fans at Jubilee Park this afternoon but were guilty of pushing the pass too often and on the back of a strong forward effort, Nelson roared back into the game to lead 14-10 at halftime.

The lead continued to change hands in the second half, but it was a missed Waimea conversion with two minutes to play which ensured the defending champions escaped with victory.

In the other matches in the Tasman Trophy:

Moutere 39, East Coast 15, Waitohi 39, Harlequins 21, Central 13, Renwick 45, Kahurangi 32, Stoke 31, Marist 42, Wanderers 25