Music tour performs in Hope

Award-winning actress and singer Tizane McEvoy is touring to Hope Community Church in May as part of Operatunity’s Glenn Miller & the Andrews Sisters tour.

The Operatunity tour will be held at the local church on Thursday, May 4, at 11am.

The show will feature music from Miller & the Andrews Sisters and is sure to have audiences singing along as they remember all the hits from these two musical icons of the 1950s.

Star performer, Tizane is an award-winning actress and singer who has performed numerous leading roles in opera and music theatre in such shows as Shortland Street, Grease, The Secret Garden and The Sound of Music.

She has been a guest soloist with the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra, and the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra and has performed with world-class opera stars including Simon O’Neill, Andrea Bocelli and Teddy Tahu Rhodes.

