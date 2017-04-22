Moutere deal to WOB in Tasman Trophy

Moutere led the Marlborough charge during round one of the crossover games of the NPD Tasman Trophy rugby competition today.

Moutere easily despatched Waimea Old Boys 45-17 at Jubilee Park.

Generally Nelson clubs have had the better of the Tasman Trophy in recent years but games were more competitive to start 2017.

Wanderers edged Central 24-21; Nelson ousted Renwick 22-14; Marist trounced Harlequins 59-14; Waitohi edged Kahurangi 39-33 and Stoke beat East Coast 40-20.

In Nelson Bays division two rugby; Riwaka downed Waimea Old Boys 25-12; Marist beat Nelson 32-20; Wanderers were too good for Stoke 22-12 and Collingwood held Country Combined scoreless 24-0.