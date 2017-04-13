Motueka Valley Highway ‘impassable’ after slip covers the road

The Motueka Valley Highway is impassable 20km north of Tapawera due to a slip that has fallen, blocking the road.

Motorists should avoid travel on the Motueka Valley Highway as they will be unable to get past the blockage which is near Stanley Brook.

Police are headed to the scene and will provide traffic control, however, motorists will need to travel via Richmond to reach Motueka.

Due to the severe weather conditions, there are also multiple slips on the Takaka Hill.

A police spokesperson says they are advising motorists to avoid all travel unless absolutely essential.

“If you are on the roads please slow down, increase your following distances and take extra care as there may be potential hazards on the roads.”