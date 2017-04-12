More police for Nelson-Tasman

The addition of 24 new police staff to Tasman Police District, which includes Marlborough, Tasman, West Coast, is welcome news for the people of Nelson and Tasman, says National List MP Maureen Pugh.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush on Wednesday announced further details of the Government’s $500 million Safer Communities package of 1125 more police staff, including 880 more frontline officers over the next four year.

“All twelve Police Districts are receiving more officers as a result of the Government’s investment in policing and I am thrilled to see 24 allocated to the wider Tasman Police District over the next four years,” Maureen says.

“While it is up to the District Commanders to work through which towns will receive the additional staff, it is pleasing to see a significant number of those new officers allocated in the West Coast-Tasman electorate.

“Having additional resources in our community will not only be good for emergency responses, but will also reduce crime.

“It’s not just about the numbers. This investment in policing also means 95% of New Zealanders will live within 25km of a 24/7 patrolling police officer. It means a new 24/7 non-emergency police number, as well as resources targeted at disrupting and dismantling organised crime.

“Twelve new mobile police stations will be set up around New Zealand and we’ll be setting new challenging targets for police including 98 per cent of home burglaries attended within 48 hours and one minute faster emergency response times.”

The first intake of new recruits will begin in July, with the first recruits on the beat by November.