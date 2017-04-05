More homes on the way

Nelson City Council has green-lighted four new Special Housing Areas, which could see at least an extra 27 homes built throughout Nelson.

Special Housing Areas are approved under the Housing Accord, which is an agreement between the council and central government seeking to fast-track new developments to increase housing stock.

Councillors also voted 11-2 in favour of extending the Housing Accord until 2021 at a meeting on 23 March.

The properties considered and approved at a further meeting last Tuesday were: 416 Trafalgar Street, 153 Nayland Road, 53 Halifax St and 42 St Lawrence St, which would also have access off Rimu St.

Another SHA at 12 Wakapuaka Rd for a minimum of 70 dwellings was also considered, but has been deferred subject to a public feedback process due to the current status of the property as rural-zoned land.

The region has been experiencing a housing boom in the past year, with Waimea Weekly recently reporting a 26 per cent increase in building consents for new dwellings in the Tasman district last year.

The news of more homes being built in Nelson will be welcome for many, with Nelson Weekly last week reporting the lack of housing, especially rentals, with some families forced to sleep in their cars.

Council has already recommended 13 SHAs which have been passed by Cabinet.

Consent applications have been received for 11 of these, amounting to 469 residential units, with the supply expected to come on stream in the next one to two years.

Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese said that by committing to the Housing Accord long term, council has confirmed its focus on increasing the supply of housing choice within Nelson.

“Council wants to support the development of land close to the city centre, suitable for our demographic, which includes a variety of different living situations from families to older people, to working couples and those living alone.”

“The Housing Accord supports our coordinated plan to ensure Nelson is an affordable place to live,” she says.

“There’s a significant time lag between properties being flagged for development and them coming on the market as residential homes.”

“The Housing Accord assists us by reducing that time lag. We need to continue to work on land development now to ensure we can meet future housing demand.”

The accord allows a streamlined resource consent process.