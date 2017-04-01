Midnight stag strolls through Main Rd Stoke

Nelson’s finest got an unusual call out around midnight last night, when a stag strolled through the centre of Stoke.

Acting Senior Sergeant Nigel McMorran says for the half a dozen officers called in to muster the stag, it’s something they didn’t ever imagine they’d see in the middle of town.

“We got the call that it was on Arapiki Rd at about 12.30am and then it ran along Main Rd Stoke and Nayland Rd,” says Nigel.

“They managed to round him back up into the hills and so now he’s up there somewhere.”

Police put up temporary cordons to divert any cars away from the Stag.

Nigel says the stag was last seen heading into the hills.

“It went up Songer St, up into the hills there, so probably through Marsden Valley Rd or Arapiki Rd.

“The situation was resolved by 2 o’clock so they had a bit of fun and games chasing it but it obviously knew its way home.”

Do you have any photos or information? We’d love to hear from you, call our on-call reporter on 021972572 or email us at reporter@nelsonlive.co.nz.