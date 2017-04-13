Menzshed restore windmill

They’ve handcrafted children’s toys, constructed the reindeer display for Richmond Mall and for the past few weeks, one Richmond Menzshed member has been hard at work refurbishing a miniature windmill.

It’s a windmill many people may recognise from outside The Grape Escape, as it’s café owner John Appelman’s father, Kees, who originally built the piece around 18 years ago.

“Somebody sent him a plan from Holland many years ago and it’s all to scale. Of course where we come from there’s windmills left right and centre so it does have a lot of sentimental value,” says John.

The original plans were from 1946 and are based off a real windmill in the Netherlands, Kees building a perfect miniature in his spare time which initially sat in the middle of a pond in his backyard. Before retiring, Kees was a woodworker by trade in Holland and also here in Nelson when he emigrated but, “he’s gotten on quite a bit in age, so he hasn’t been able to repair it and he doesn’t have any tools anymore,” says John.

After 18 years in the sun and the rain, the windmill had greatly deteriorated and was in dire need of some maintenance. “Then somebody told me about the Menzshed, I didn’t even know what the Menzshed was,” says John.

He took his request to the shed where Ian Clark put his hand up to take on the project. “It was done over several weeks, a little bit here, little bit there. I had no other job on at the time and I wanted a challenge,” says Ian.

Last Thursday the windmill was handed back to John, to be reinstated in the gardens of The Grape Escape. “Dad’s in Oakwoods rest home now and couldn’t take it with him, so I was only too happy to have it on display at the café,” says John. “He’s made a lot of things over the years but nothing as big as the windmill. It’s quite a special piece, this should keep it for the next generation.

“He’ll come out to the café to have an official look at.”

Now that he’s completed the restoration, Ian says he is looking forward to the challenge of constructing the same windmill from scratch, having been given Kees’s plans.