Mammoth candle order heads to Aussie

A small Nelson business is on a high as their popular product is gaining exposure in other parts of the world.

Living Light Candles has just exported their biggest ever overseas order – two tonnes worth, to be exact.

That equates to eight pallets – 260 boxes and 3,969 candles.

Director Cynthia Baur says the mammoth order is a “milestone” for the company, which has just celebrated 18 years of business.

The order left Nelson last Wednesday and will land in Brisbane before being dispersed throughout Australia.

“It has been a really exciting adventure – figuring out all the logistics, bar-coding and paper work,” says Cynthia.

“We had three weeks to put everything together and because it’s all handmade, we were doing double pours for a week just to get it done. All the team worked so hard and it’s a great way to build our brand.”

The opportunity arose after leading Australian homeware supplier Robert Mark showed interest in their range of 100 per cent natural, soy, plant and bees wax candles, home fragrances and bath crystals.

After attending a trade fair over there, the massive order was placed, containing a range of their products.

“They went for the things that are unique – the icicle candle and the pillars are the main ones they ordered,” she says.

It’s not the first time they have exported their candles, with Cynthia saying they have sent small orders to Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong.

“But nothing to this degree,” she says. “This feels really real.”

Meanwhile, Cynthia says the business, which runs from a factory in Golden Bay, is booming in New Zealand and they sell throughout the county and in Nelson from their shop in the City Arcade.

“I constantly get people saying what an amazing team I have.”

“I’m enjoying it more than ever – all the years of refining everything has paid off.”