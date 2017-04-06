Lucky local wins $500,000 lotto

A local lotto player will be celebrating after winning Lotto First Division during Wednesday night’s live draw.

The lotto player from Nelson and a player from Papamoa both won first division, claiming $500,000 each.

The winning Lotto tickets were sold at Pak n Save Papamoa in Papamoa and Countdown Nelson in Nelson.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million. Strike Four also rolled over and will be $200,000 on Saturday.

Anyone who bought their ticket from either of the above stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ app.