LIVE BLOG: Nelson Giants v Taranaki Mountainairs

Hello everyone and welcome to the live blog of the Nelson Giants first home game in almost a month as they welcome the Taranaki Mountainairs to the Trafalgar Centre tonight.

You can follow our live blog of the match which will see the Giants looking for their first home win of 2017.

Equally, there will be much interest in how former Giants turned Mountainair Curtis Washington will go after he was cut by the Nelson franchise midweek only to end up back here facing off against the team tonight.

Tip-off is at 7pm.

The Mountainairs are coming off five straight losses while the Giants had two wins on their road trip and will look to ease their way out of wooden spoon position with a win tonight.

GAME OVER Giants win 107-81.

8.40pm Game is losing shape. The Mountainairs have hit a number of threes late but the fat lady has sung as a “cheeseburgers” chant goes up. That’s what everyone will get if the Giants get two more points. Ali Granger with three! There it is 101-80.

8.33pm Game is safe here and the Giants are on their way to 100 points 96-69 with four minutes to play.

8.24pm Giants well in control here even if they are losing a little shape here. Contributions all over the court tonight.

8.19pm Three quarter time Giants lead 78-56.

8.16pm Giants just gone a bit cold of late but it hasn’t mattered much. 77-54 with 37 seconds left in the third.

Plenty of players having their best night in a Giants singlet for 2017. Adnam with points now to follow Dempster 75-48.

8.07pm Kyle Adnam knocks down two free throws and then a three! 70-43 Giants running away with this here.

8.05pm Guess what? Sam Dempster back-to-back threes! 66-43. Timeout Taranaki.

8.03pm Sam Dempster with another three. Shooters in their zone tonight 60-42.

7.56pm alley-oop time Adnam to Delany 57-37.

7.59pm We are back here for the second half. Delany goes to the line for two. 55-35.

7.32pm Grim with a two point fadeaway at the buzzer to end the half Giants lead 54-33

7.40pm Tom Ingham having a night another three here and the Giants are rolling late in the half. Back to back threes 52-31.

7.38pm Dempster sinks two from the charity line Good lead now for the Giants 46-31

7.37pm Tom Ingham breakaway two on a turnover 44-31

7.35pm Timeout 42-31 Giants lead.

7.31pm Prester with an and 1 opportunity. Taranaki coach irate at officials over when he can have a timeout.

7.30 Ali Granger gets three and the Mountainairs reply 39-29.

7.28pmTime out for a very annoyed Taranaki coach who just looks like he wants to yell at everyone. Giants lead 36-26.

Taranaki stay in touching distance 30-23.

7.23pm Second quarter starts with Delany driving to the basket 28-21.

Quarter time 26-21 Giants lead. Finn Delany hits a three as the last act of the opening quarter.

7.16pm Smallest player on the court Kyle Adnam gets a board and a lay-up! 21-19 Giants lead.

7.15pm Beri with a great three there. Never in doubt 18-17 Giants lead.

7,14pm Timeout on the floor 3 minutes remaining in the first quarter. Grim two fouls, Beri picks up one. Giants lead 15-14.

7.13pm Prester to the line and nails two free throws 15-12.

7.12pm Curtis Washington in for the Mountainairs. They close the gap 13-12.

Bronson Beri into the game with Grim on two fouls.

7.07pm Grim gets called for a foul. Doesn’t like it. Dempster gets a rebound and bangs home his second three! 13-6.

7.06pm Prester joins the point scoring earlier 10-4 Giants up early. Taranaki to the line. 10-6.

7.05pm Morgan Grim goes to work in the paint and banks two 8-4 Giants lead. Up tempo start.

7.04pm Dempster with a three puts Nelson back in front 6-4

7.03pm Delany with a swish three to start 3-0.

7.02pm Giants ball to strat. Delany fouled.

6.58pm Giants starting five: Morgan Grim, Finn Delany, Sam Dempster, Dion Prewster, Kyle Adnam. We are ready for tip-off.