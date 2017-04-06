Liquorland becomes Ecoland

Nelson Environment Centre has a new home in Vanguard St, renaming the former Liquorland to Ecoland with the intention to sell environmentally friendly products.

The Ecostore will provide a one-stop shop to enable the community to live lighter, cleaner, more sustainable lives.

The store stocks products that use natural or organic ingredients, with a preference for those that are locally sourced including herbal teas, cotton, beeswax, and more.

For gardeners there are worm farms, compost bins, bokashi sets, secondhand plant pots, tools, and gardening books.

The store offers a recycling service for single-use batteries, fluorescent tubes, and toner cartridges, and provides waste education support for schools and businesses.

Ecoland also houses Kai Rescue, a service that collects food that is good enough to eat but not to sell and distributes it to agencies that provide food for those in need.

Ecoland shopkeeper Sarah Langi says the Nelson Environment Centre are excited about their new directions.

“[We] hope the community will support and shop at Ecoland, knowing that they’re supporting local families through our Kai Rescue programme and getting top-quality eco-products at the same time.

“We’re also keen to hear what other products people would like to see available in the shop, so pop in and check us out!”