A car found on the sea floor off Wakefield Quay could belong to missing Nelson man Leo Lipp Neighbours.

Police divers are on the scene after the car was found on Monday afternoon.

Police say the car is seven metres from the surface and looks like “a giant barnacle”.

They would not confirm if the car belonged to Lipp Neighbours, but said they had been in touch with the family.

Lipp Neighbours disappeared in January 2010.