Latest: Police find bones in recovered vehicle

Tasman police have confirmed that what are believed to be skeletal remains have been located in the car pulled out of the Nelson Harbour last night.

Nelson Bays Area Commander, Inspector Mat Arnold-Kelly says identification of the remains will take some time.

While Police are confident the car belonged to local Leo Lipp-Neighbours, who went missing in 2010, inquiries are being made to confirm this.

Today, Tasman Police are examining the car pulled from Wakefield Quay, with an investigation team working to establish what is in the vehicle.

Investigators will also look into how the vehicle ended up in the water.

Police are liaising with Leo’s family to update them with developments.