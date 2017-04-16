Kyle Adnam leads Giants to first win

The Nelson Giants have won their first game of the NBL season by holding their nerve to beat the Taranaki Mountainairs 79-74 this afternoon.

The Mike Pero Giants snapped their six game losing streak thanks to maintaining their composure when the game was tied heading into the final minute.

A hustling Kyle Adnam drew a foul by attacking the basket and a solid tip-in from new import Morgan Grim sealed the victory away from home.

The performance itself was still scrappy but 26 points from Kyle as well as six assists and four rebounds.

Morgan added 13 points and six boards while adding some much needed size under the basket.

The Giants travel to Christchurch to play the Canterbury Rams on Friday night.