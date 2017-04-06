Hip hop crews off to nationals

Nelson’s newest hip hop dance studio, Born & Raised, is ramping up their training for the Street Dance nationals in Auckland after taking out two of the four categories at last month’s Street Dance South Island competition in Christchurch.

The Born & Raised Academy was established last December by nationally-recognised dancer and teacher Ashley Belk.

Only four months later, her two crews were competition ready with the junior crew, Spilt Milk, and mega crew Born & Raised both excelling in Christchurch to qualify for the April 27-29 nationals.

Spilt Milk finished second after the preliminary round in Christchurch and Ashley says “we worked hard all afternoon on our feedback from the judges and ended up coming first in the finals with a score of 6.28.”

Born & Raised was uncontested in the mega crew division, where a 15-person minimum crew is required.

However, Ashley says winning a section does not give a crew automatic right of entry into nationals.

“Our goal was to achieve a high enough score to give us a place at nationals and we did it, we won our own battle, with a score of 6.65.”

“It was a big day,” she says. “The kids and I put everything into these routines and this competition, and we are so happy to see it was worth it-it was more than worth it.”

Ashley says the crews’ training regime has not slackened, with five weeks left to prepare for the three-day national competition being held in Auckland.

The top crews at this event win an entry to the Hip Hop International competition in the US later in the year.

Ashley’s history in dance began in the Origin dance crew which made the New Zealand’s Got Talent semi-finals.

The Origin crew also qualified for international competitions in the Netherlands and Hawaii, where they finished fifth and second respectively.