Hampden Street School earn medal haul at swimming champs

Hampden Street School were the big winners at the first- ever Nelson Tasman Primary School regional swimming championships at Richmond Aquatic Centre on Sunday.

The event hosted 120 swimmers from 25 schools.

Hampden Street School swimmers won the 100 metre freestyle relay and topped the medal tally, winning eight gold, eleven silver and five bronze.

Olivia Huata-Findlay won all four of her events and her brother Wilson claimed three silver and a bronze. Tom Perkins won two races and claimed a silver and a bronze.

Oliver Morton won a gold and three silvers, Sam Dukes achieved a gold and two silver medals, Luisa Lata won a silver and two bronze medals, Emily Chadderton got a silver medal and Ryan Thelin won a bronze.

Henley School came second in the relay and won five gold medals and a silver medal, with William Seymour claiming four gold medals and sister Maddie winning the other.

Loretta Bradley achieved a silver medal in the 25m butterfly event.

St Joseph’s gained four gold, two silver and five bronze; Birchwood School won three gold, two silver and a bronze; Motueka South achieved three gold and a bronze; St Pauls gained a gold and a silver and Bianca Honey from Collingwood School won a gold in the 25m backstroke event.

Both Tahunanui and Clifton Terrace Schools won a silver and a bronze each.

Bronze medals also went to Mapua School (3), Nelson Central (2) and one each to Brooklyn, Enner Glynn, Ngatimoti, and Tapawera Schools.

The Swimming Nelson Marlborough Committee are thrilled the champs were well supported by schools and would like this event to become an annual fixture, provided sponsorship can continue to be found.

The committee thanks Stephen Fryer of Nelson Pest Management Training and Services Ltd for sponsoring this inaugural event.