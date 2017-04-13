Giants sign second import

The Nelson Giants have signed their second import in American Morgan Grim set to arrive in time to play both matches of a double-header this weekend.

The Mike Pero Giants have exercised their right to get a second import to go with Australian point guard Kyle Adnam as they look to snap their five-game losing start to the NBL season.

Fellow American Curtis Washington counts as an Oceania player through his ties with Guam.

Nelson Giants director Phill Jones says the 6 ft 9 inch centre has been plying his trade in the German Pro A League where he has captained the Kader Uni Baskets Paderborn.

Phill says Morgan will arrive in Auckland tomorrow where he will stay to link with the Giants squad for their game on Saturday against Auckland’s Super City Rangers before another Game against the Taranaki Mountainairs on Sunday.

Phill says the team needs a stronger defence and better rebounding to be more competitive and he believed the 28-year-old for Utah State College big man could provide it.

“I feel we have the guys that can shoot but we need more on the defensive side of the ball.”

He says the giants have the players capable of scoring points but they have not been accurate enough so far this season.

“I feel like our offence is close to where it needs to be but our defence has a helluva way to go.”

Phill says the aim is to have Dion Prewster continue to be a big contributor on attack with the franchise hopeful he can produce efforts like his 25-point haul against the Hawke’s Bay Hawks on a more regular basis.

“We are trying all we can to ensure to ensure this unit has the chance to be as competitive as it can.

“We know we need to win now and that’s what we are trying to achieve.”