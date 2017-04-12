Giants find spark with Kyle Adnam

New Giants import Kyle Adnam may have provided a spark with his arrival but a win for the franchise still seems a wee way off.

Kyle answered an SOS from coach Alan McAughtry and has certainly added more hustle in his two matches with the club after the departure of American Joe Slocum.

However, Sunday’s 81-63 loss to the Hawke’s Bay Hawks – a team which had lost its last 24 matches – proves that the winless Mike Pero Giants have a long way to go to avoid the wooden spoon.

Dion Prewster hit a game high 25 points while Kyle added 11 points and five assists.

After just arriving at the club, the 23-year-old believed he could add value and push himself beyond his limits.

“The chance to be an import in a league like this, at this point of my career, is fantastic.

“That game was there to be won, I had a couple of chances and we made a few defensive mistakes.

“I’m not going to back down; I want the ball in my hands in the fourth quarter and in overtime, that’s what it’s all about, being a point guard.”

Kyle has had stints in the Australian NBL and seems to be finding his feet with Melbourne United at that level.

The Giants continue their road trip with two games over Easter Weekend.

They play the Super City Rangers in Auckland on Saturday before travelling to face the Taranaki Mountainairs on Sunday.