Duck shooter chance to get their eye in

The Nelson Waimea Gun Club will be holding its annual Duck Shooters 80 Target Event at Golden Downs on Sunday.

Club president Wesley Oldham says the event, which has been running for more than a decade, usually attracts more than 80 shooters of all ages and experience levels.

The clay target simulated event allows people to shoot in teams of five or six with more than $1500 worth of prizes up for grabs from The Gun Shop Motueka, Hunting and Fishing and Fish and Game.

“It’s a good chance for people to socialise and meet other people who enjoy rifle shooting plus we have groups that make a day of it,” Wesley says.

The Gun Shop Motueka owner Neil Simpson says he’s been an active member of the club for many years and he believes the event has stood the test of time.

“It’s a great way for duck shooters to get their eye in while having a great day out and we enjoy being part of it.”

All major prizes are awarded at random which means anyone, regardless of skill level can walk away with a prize.

“It’s a good chance for hunters to get used to their guns and give them a go in a non-competitive environment before the duck shooting season gets underway.”

The event is open to all ages, from supervised children to vastly experienced shooters.

People can sign up on Sunday morning with the event getting underway at 9am at the Waimea Nelson Gun Club Grounds on Valley Rd, Golden Downs.