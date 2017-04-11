Diesel spill between Nelson and Blenheim

Police have been alerted that there is a large diesel spill on SH6 between Nelson and Blenheim.

Information we have received states the spill is about 20 km long, stretching between Central Road and Hori Bay Road.

We are currently en route to the scene to asses the situation and the Council has been called.

The road is still open at this stage, but we may need to close parts while the spill is cleared.

If you are travelling on this route at the moment, we ask that you please take care and we thank you in advance for your patience.