Curtis Washington departs Nelson Giants as Taranaki looms

The Mike Pero Nelson Giants have cut American Curtis Washington for inconsistent performances, but may now face-off against him on Saturday night with the Taranaki Mountainairs now looking to sign him on the eve of their clash in Nelson.

It continues a horror season for the Giants, who released fellow American Joe Slocum after three games and coach Alan McAughtry after five games – all losses.

Curtis has been mostly coming off the bench since the arrival of Morgan Grim more than a week ago.

Giants coach Brendon Bailey says with Curtis only playing between 12 and 16 minutes for the past four of five games, it was an easy decision to make.

“Curtis was getting less and less minutes and I felt his performances were becoming more inconsistent and his effort in training was going down.

“I feel we can cover those minutes between Morgan and Bronson (Beri).

“Joe wasn’t happy with the minutes he was getting but I didn’t believe he could produce what we needed from him so the best decision was to part ways.

“There are unconfirmed rumours he may sign with Taranaki,” Brendon says. “He said he had a couple of options but I’d say it’s very likely he will sign with them.”

Curtis will not be replaced.

The Giants host the Taranaki Mountainairs at the Trafalgar Centre on Saturday night at 7pm.