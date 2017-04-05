$1.4M staff expenses budget increase for council?

Nelson City Council is proposing a $1.4 million increase for their staff expenses budget in this year’s draft annual plan.

The proposed budget for staff expenses in the 2017/2018 draft annual plan is $19.713 million, an increase of $1.433 on the proposed staff expenses in 2016/2017 which was $18.280 million.

When approached by nelsonlive.co.nz, council communication manager Paul Shattock says there proposed increase is due to the following:

An increase in resource to meet legislative requirements in National Policy Statements, Health and Safety, and the Public Records Act

An increase in resource in the property area (to manage Council’s property assets), the parks and facilities area, and in the infrastructure planning area

A change in the method of budgeting for cadets (students from NMIT undergoing work placement).

A small increase as a result of the increase in library hours

The actual staff expenditure for 2015/2016, was $16.249 million.

The President of the Nelson Residents Association, John Walker, says the projected 21.3 per cent increase in personnel costs in a 2 year period is “astounding.”

“We urge concerned Nelson residents to submit to the Annual Plan and demand accountability for this blow-out,” says John.

Submissions on the Draft Plan can be made up until 5 pm on April 18.