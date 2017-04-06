Coastal Highway’s safety “needs attention”

The safety of the Coastal Highway “needs to be addressed” after three crashes in the last six weeks, including the tragic double fatality on February 27, added to the State Highway’s already alarmingly high crash stats.

NZTA statistics show that there have been 107 reported crashes and nine fatalities on the section of State Highway 60 between Three Brothers Corner and Mapua Dr since 2000.

Tasman road policing leader senior sergeant Grant Andrews agrees those statistics are distressing and that the deadly stretch of road “needs attention”.

“It has a history of tragedy and people are rightly concerned about the high crash rate,” Grant says. “I drive that road every single day and it needs attention.”

Although speed has been a factor in some of the crashes, Grant says reducing the speed limit may not be the answer.

He says there needs to be a comprehensive review of all the factors involved in the crashes to find the best solution for improving the road’s safety.

Grant stresses that some of the crashes were clearly caused by driver inattention, including February’s double fatality which “could have been on any piece of road”.

Drivers also need to take extra care on SH60 because it is used by many drivers who are “unfamiliar with the road”.

NZTA crash stats show that the McShane (6 crashes), Pugh (8), Lansdowne (13), Swamp (10), Redwood (9), River (9), Research Orchard (14) and Maisey (7) roads are the highest risk intersections.

Fatal crashes have been recorded near McShane (2), Pugh (1), Lansdowne (1), Westdale (1) Maisey (3) and Harley road intersections.

NZTA regional performance manager Mark Owen says they are always “concerned about any stretch of state highway where crashes occur” and are planning a review of the safety of SH60.

Mark says they will be working with the Tasman District Council and other key stakeholders to consider what will be the “safe and appropriate speed for the highway”.

However, Mark says that they need to “look at a whole corridor, rather than particular black spots” on the road.

He says they have to consider a wide range of factors, including the road’s function, design, safety, use and the surrounding environment, including how the land is used.

Mark says one of the variables they need to consider is that SH60 is getting busier with annual average daily traffic volumes at Research Orchard Rd increasing from 8,295 in 2011 to 10,312 in 2015.

NZTA hasn’t analysed high risk intersections on SH60 since 2013 although, at that time, no intersection in the Tasman district were rated as high risk.