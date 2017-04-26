City sleeping bylaw out for consultation

Sleeping on Nelson’s streets will no longer be an option if a proposed bylaw passes through council.

The City Amenity Bylaw opens for public consultation tomorrow (April 27) until May 29.

Its main thrust is to restrict what people can do within the city’s centres – including the inner city, city fringe and suburban commercial zones of Stoke and Tahunanui.

The bylaw will also ensure that enough space is allowed for pedestrians on footpaths, and regulate the placement of things or objects on roads or footpaths.

The bylaw is seen as being a solution to moving long-standing protestor Lewis Stanton from his preferred spot outside Farmers on Trafalgar St.

Nelson mayor Rachel Reese acknowledged that moving Stanton from the CBD would be a by-product of the bylaw.

“Lewis Stanton’s protest has helped identify gaps within council’s policy framework. There are issues with Mr Stanton but there are other bigger issues that this bylaw will address.

“There doesn’t appear to be any other way for us to do this.”

To have your say on the proposed bylaw visit nelson.govt.nz/consultations or email submissions to submissions@ncc.govt.nz.