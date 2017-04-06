Celebrating history with Heritage Week

Nelson will have the chance to celebrate its history once more as part of the city’s annual Heritage Week.

Heritage Week 2017 runs from April 18–23 and will feature free or low-cost, family-friendly events including walks, talks, theatre, children’s workshops and more.

This year’s theme is ‘Welcome Home’ highlighting why Nelson has always been a special place to call home.

Highlights for this year include a tour of Nelson’s historical homes, a historic photographic exhibition at the Suter Art Gallery and wrapping up the week is the Founders Heritage Park’s annual Anzac Fair.

Chair of Community Services, Gaile Noonan says Heritage Week 2017 is a great chance for locals to connect with the area’s history.

“Each year, Heritage Week allows us to delve into our history and explore what it is to call Nelson home.

“This year will be no different and I’m really excited about the theme ‘Welcome Home’ which will show what it was like to live in the early days of our settlement in Nelson,” says Gaile.

The full programme of events is available to view here.