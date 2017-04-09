Cawthron Open Day

Cawthron Institute is throwing open its doors today so bring the whole family and find out what happens behind the scenes at New Zealand’s largest independent science research organisation. ‘Healthy Freshwater’ is the theme for the open day which features a range of interesting stalls and hands on activities including freshwater fish, slimy algae, and wriggly macroinvertebrates, and an interesting schedule of presentations from Cawthron scientists followed by a question and answer session. The open day is on until 2pm, at their site on Halifax St East. Entry for adults and children is free. You can find out more about Cawthron Institute on their website www.cawthron.org.nz or visit them on Facebook @friendsofcawthron.