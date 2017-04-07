Cawthron Institute opens its doors

Nelson-based Cawthron Institute is opening its doors to the community on Sunday, April 9 for their free-entry open day.

The open day will feature interactive displays and activities based on the ‘Healthy Freshwater’ theme.

Attendees will also get acquainted with slimy algae, freshwater fish, and wriggly macroinvertebrates.

Cawthron Freshwater Group Manager Dr Roger Young encourages locals to attend.

“Cawthron has a talented team of over 200 scientists and technical staff working on a range of innovative projects,” says Roger.

“This year we’re focussing our Open Day on a topic of great community interest; the power of science to enhance New Zealand’s ‘Healthy Freshwater’.”

All are welcome to attend the open day between 10am -2pm on April 9 at 98 Halifax Street East, Nelson.