Car lifted from sea bed

The parents of Leo Lipp-Neighbours watched as the a car was placed on the wharf near Wakefield Quay at around 7pm tonight.

The car was lifted by crane and then placed on the wharf where around 30 spectators had gathered behind a security fence. It was thought that the car could be that of missing Nelson teenager Leo Lipp-Neighbours, who disappeared in early 2010.

Earlier police pumped mud and sea life from the car found on the sea bed off Wakefield Quay.

Police say they have been sieving through the mud looking for items of interest but could not confirm if they have found any.

The car was found yesterday when the anchor of a visiting super yacht was caught. A commercial diver was called to find the problem and came across the car.

Police divers have been working in the area for most of today, along with surf lifesavers, Fire Service staff and Port Nelson staff.