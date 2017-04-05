Burger culture coming to former ANZ bank

A new burger joint is opening in Nelson this winter, promising to “fill a gap” in the city’s food offerings, as well as fill tummies.

Burger Culture will be located at the former ANZ building on Trafalgar St.

It will serve a unique line-up of burgers, along with donuts, local craft beer, cocktails, boutique spirits, home-made sodas and gourmet milkshakes.

Operations manager Zoe Williams, along with her brothers Phil and Chris of the next-door Vic Brewbar and their business partner Scott Wright, are the brains behind the concept, and say they want to offer a real “local” feel to the space.

“There are no dedicated burger or donut joints in Nelson, and it’s one of the biggest food trends in the world” says Phil.

“It’s been in the making for quite a long time, we were just keeping our eyes open for the right spot – and then this one came available.”

They have spent the last six months working flat out to create the perfect burger bun, patty and cheese, and have travelled the country researching different burger joints in the process.

Exciting options such as smoky bamboo charcoal buns and a range of homemade burger cheeses will be on offer, as well as a line-up of tap beers from one of Nelson’s top craft breweries.

Burgers will range in price from $10 to $19, with flavours including smoky barbeque beef, southern-style bourbon buttermilk chicken and an Asian-influenced vegetarian burger.

“We’ve got the extreme indulgence – but we’ll also have things like gluten-free options and kid’s burgers too,” says Phil.

The donut menu is just as drool-worthy, and flavours such as lemon cheesecake, salted caramel popcorn, lime and coconut, and rich chocolate are sure to be a hit.

The main restaurant will be open 11am till late, but they also plan to open a “hatch” every morning from 8am that will serve coffee and donuts.

Burger Culture will be opening in mid-June, for updates you can visit their Facebook page.