Arson victims overwhelmed by support

PC Systems officer manager Sally Cadigan says “Richmond is awesome” after their neighbouring businesses came to the rescue following Friday’s devastating arson attack on their offices on McGlashen Ave.

The fire, allegedly lit in a skip bin next to the building by two youths late on Friday night, caused extensive damage to PC Systems office as well as destroying an estimated $250,000 worth of stock. All the stock in next door’s Rowan Dron Electrical was also damaged although fortunately no one was injured in the blaze that started just after 11pm.

Police apprehended the youths, aged nine and 13, as they were allegedly trying to set fire to a bus in the nearby Nelson Coachlines depot, after receiving a 111 call from two freedom campers in Petrie Carpark. The 13-year-old has been charged with arson and will appear in the Nelson Youth Court on Wednesday.

Although PC Systems lost everything in the blaze, it was business as usual for the company on Monday after staff and neighbouring Richmond businesses rallied around to help. PC Systems was able to find a temporary premises just 30m away after quick work by a real estate agent over the weekend allowing them to open up on Monday.

Staff brought all their own laptops to work to get things up-and-running while Sinful Coffee owner Lisa Buchanan provided a free lunch for everyone at PC Systems and Rowan Dron Electrical. Richmond Office Products provided a “loner desk” for PC Systems reception, Orange Dog printed free job cards, Pacific Net provided afterhours access for setting up their servers and Andrew Healy Signs came out on Sunday to arrange new signage for their temporary offices.

“Richmond is awesome,” Sally says. “We’ve had so many offers of help.”

“We had the keys to the temporary office half an hour after we called the real estate agent about a leasing the building and our phone people were here working over the weekend. Sinful turned up with lunch on Monday and OPD arrived with a desk and pens. We’ve had so many offers of help with moving and our customers have been amazing. It’s been very, very cool.”

PC Systems co-owner Neil Albury says the amount of support from the business community has been “overwhelming”. Although he estimates they lost $250,000 of equipment in the blaze, he says their business is a “cloud based” computer company that could continue operating.

Neil is also surprisingly philosophical about the arson attack saying “I’m not dwelling on that”. He also wants to thank the two freedom campers who called emergency services and then valiantly tried to put out the fire using plastic bags of water to douse the flames.

Richmond Volunteer Fire Brigade chief fire officer Craig Piner says his firefighters had to force entry into the building to fully extinguish the fire, a job that took three and a half hours.

“The fire travelled through the roof and some bits have fallen down in the back half of the building and created several separate fires. Obviously there is lots of heat and smoke damage.” Craig says businesses need to keep rubbish bins away from buildings to reduce the fire risk.

Nelson Bays Tasman Police Youth Aid Sergeant Charlie Parfitt says the police have made the “unusual decision to put the 13-year-old directly into Youth Court”, which usually has a minimum age of 14, “because of serious nature of the offending”.

“It is obviously a serious crime so we have decided matters needed to be progressed through to the Youth Court. We are thankful that no one was harmed in the fire – the risk was very high and there has been significant property damage.” Charlie says the nine-year-old will be referred to the Ministry of Vulnerable Children regarding care and protection concerns.